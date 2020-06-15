All apartments in Rio Rancho
5428 Caballo Ct NE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

5428 Caballo Ct NE

5428 Caballo Court Northeast · (505) 796-1400 ext. 1402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Enchanted Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5428 Caballo Ct NE · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac. Easy access to highways, freeways, shopping, and dining. Covered back patio. Call 55-796-1400 today to get a tour of this fabulous property

Renters insurance required
No Smoking
Pets upon owner approval
Lease term: 12 months minimum.

When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:

Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.
Recommend above 600 Credit Score.
$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).
Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.
Copy of photo your I.D.
For pets, please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.

Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400
RLB

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4740715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Caballo Ct NE have any available units?
5428 Caballo Ct NE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 Caballo Ct NE have?
Some of 5428 Caballo Ct NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Caballo Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Caballo Ct NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Caballo Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5428 Caballo Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 5428 Caballo Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Caballo Ct NE does offer parking.
Does 5428 Caballo Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Caballo Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Caballo Ct NE have a pool?
No, 5428 Caballo Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Caballo Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 5428 Caballo Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Caballo Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 Caballo Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
