5428 Caballo Ct NE

3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac. Easy access to highways, freeways, shopping, and dining. Covered back patio. Call 55-796-1400 today to get a tour of this fabulous property
Renters insurance required
No Smoking
Pets upon owner approval
Lease term: 12 months minimum.
When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:
Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.
Recommend above 600 Credit Score.
$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).
Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.
Copy of photo your I.D.
For pets, please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.
Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400
No Pets Allowed
