5428 Caballo Ct NE

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac. Easy access to highways, freeways, shopping, and dining. Covered back patio. Call 55-796-1400 today to get a tour of this fabulous property



Renters insurance required

No Smoking

Pets upon owner approval

Lease term: 12 months minimum.



When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:



Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.

Recommend above 600 Credit Score.

$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).

Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.

Copy of photo your I.D.

For pets, please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.



Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400

RLB



No Pets Allowed



