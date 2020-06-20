All apartments in Rio Rancho
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE

2914 Broadmoor Boulevard Southeast · (505) 831-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2914 Broadmoor Boulevard Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
concierge
extra storage
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1832767?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2200
Bedrooms: 4
Bathroom: 2.5
Heating: Forced air
Cooling: Central air, refrigerated
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher

Extras: Check out this gorgeous property and don't wait to call it home! It features a large, open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Stove and dishwasher are included! Your home has 4 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space and built-in shelving. 2 and a half baths, with additional storage space. The master bedroom has 2 closets with mirror doors and its bathroom features 2 sinks as well! Enjoy outside activities? Quite large, fenced backyard included ... Come see more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE have any available units?
2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE have?
Some of 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Rancho.
Does 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE offer parking?
No, 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE does not offer parking.
Does 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE have a pool?
No, 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE have accessible units?
No, 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE has units with dishwashers.
