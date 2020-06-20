Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning concierge extra storage online portal

2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.

Price: $1395

Security Deposit: $1195

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2200

Bedrooms: 4

Bathroom: 2.5

Heating: Forced air

Cooling: Central air, refrigerated

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher



Extras: Check out this gorgeous property and don't wait to call it home! It features a large, open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Stove and dishwasher are included! Your home has 4 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space and built-in shelving. 2 and a half baths, with additional storage space. The master bedroom has 2 closets with mirror doors and its bathroom features 2 sinks as well! Enjoy outside activities? Quite large, fenced backyard included ... Come see more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618



No Pets Allowed



