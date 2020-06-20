Amenities
2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1832767?source=marketing
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2200
Bedrooms: 4
Bathroom: 2.5
Heating: Forced air
Cooling: Central air, refrigerated
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher
Extras: Check out this gorgeous property and don't wait to call it home! It features a large, open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Stove and dishwasher are included! Your home has 4 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space and built-in shelving. 2 and a half baths, with additional storage space. The master bedroom has 2 closets with mirror doors and its bathroom features 2 sinks as well! Enjoy outside activities? Quite large, fenced backyard included ... Come see more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5816034)