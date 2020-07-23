All apartments in Rio Rancho
2804 Vista De Colinas Court Southeast

2804 Vista De Colinas Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Vista De Colinas Court Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Cabezon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
accessible
oven
Former Parade of Homes Award Winner! You won't believe the incredible amenities you'll find in this gorgeous upscale executive home. Rich Tile, Stone, Granite, Fountains & Warm Woods create a pleasing atmosphere throughout. Inside you'll find two Suites on one side of the home. One Stunning Master Suite with rotunda entry, and private access to the covered patio. The luxurious bath features Jetted Tub, Spacious Tiled Shower, A fantastic dressing area with his and hers vanities and closets. The second suite is located on the other end of the home, and is ideal for the parents, the college student, or guests. On the opposite side you'll find two more huge Bedrooms with an incredible Jack and Jill bath in between. The Kitchen and two dining areas are absolutely gorgeous. Featuring rubbed bronze appliances, double ovens, granite tops, built in Desk and Hutch, Butlers Pantry, Massive Laundry Room, and top of the line fixtures and lighting. The garage is a full 3 car tandem style and is finished with garage door opener included. The exterior is beautifully landscaped and is on automatic sprinklers, with Covered Patio, Fountains, & Mountain Views. Located on a private cul de sac in beautiful Cabezon, this home is convenient to all of Albuquerque's Conveniences as well. This home is ideal for those who are concerned about ease of mobility and is designed to accommodate handicapped residents throughout. An absolute must see! Sorry no pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

