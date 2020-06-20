All apartments in Rio Rancho
Find more places like 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Rancho, NM
/
2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE

2112 Las Brisas Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rio Rancho
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2112 Las Brisas Circle Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Cabezon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FANTASTIC 4 br, 3ba, 3,600 sq. ft., 2 car garage in Cabezon! - This is a one of a kind home, clean and ready for move-in! 4 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths, 3,600 sq. ft., 2 car garage, open floor plan with so much to offer! Large formal living and dining combo, large family room, open to kitchen, breakfast nook, laundry room with storage. One downstairs bedroom with private half bath. HUGE loft perfect for play and gaming area. Large master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, separate sitting area, private balcony with amazing view of the mountains and full bath. Separate shower and tub, his and her walk-in closets and double sinks. Full guest bath and two additional bedrooms upstairs, one with window bench. Central refrigerated air, gas heating, ceiling fans, cathedral ceiling in front entry, storage closet under stairs, fireplaces in family room and master bedroom sitting area. Quiet neighborhood with walking trail directly behind home. Low maintenance xeriscaped front and back. Parks nearby within walking distance as well. Stainless steel appliances include, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, cooktop, double oven, washer and dryer, built-in microwave and garbage disposal.

Pets welcomed with management company approval. No smoking allowed inside the home. Tenants pay all utilities. Near shopping, restaurants, entertainment and bus lines. MUST abide by HOA rules and regulations. Renters insurance required.

Call 505-823-2222 or email us at Mail@RockSolidRealtors.com to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5803330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE have any available units?
2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Rancho, NM.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE have?
Some of 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE does offer parking.
Does 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE have a pool?
No, 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE have accessible units?
No, 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Similar Pages

Rio Rancho 1 BedroomsRio Rancho 2 Bedrooms
Rio Rancho 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRio Rancho Luxury Places
Rio Rancho Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NMSanta Fe, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College