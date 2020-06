Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

No Pets Please..Refrigerated Air with Dual Units and Controls. Shiny and Bright Open Floor Plan home. Near City Center, HP and UNM Hospital. 4 bedrooms and two living areas. Large kitchen includes island, pantry, and lots of cabinet and counter top space. Half bath and laundry room downstairs. Master suite, three additional large sized bedrooms w/ full bath upstairs. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub with separate shower.