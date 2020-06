Amenities

w/d hookup fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities

Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home located in Rio Rancho !



Come take a look at this beautiful home located in Rio Rancho. This home has a lot to offer, Refrigerated air, gas fireplace, washer and dryer hook up, and located off a cul de sac.



Move in Special $300 off with a 13 month lease



Call 505-539-2020 to Schedule your tour today!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.