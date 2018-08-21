Amenities

626 N. Alameda Blvd. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term (Weekly or Month) Rental - This beautiful historical home was built in 1929 and has been completely refurbished and updated to bring out its original charm and character. This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1438SF comfortably sleeps 4 and comes with a fully equipped kitchen. The private enclosed patio and yard is the perfect setting for enjoying New Mexico's mild weather year-round. A great location in the downtown corridor within driving or walking distance to bustling Downtown area that holds weekly farmers markets, the City Complex, Federal Building, District Court and much more.

Both bedrooms have queen beds with comfortable gel and memory foam mattresses. The living room is equipped with a comfortable sectional sofa. Completely equipped kitchen, furnished patio and linens for our guests to enjoy. This beautiful home was completely redecorated in 2019 with fabulous grey & brown toned furnishings and custom décor that lend to an Rustic feel. The hardwood floors, high ceilings, and abundance of natural light makes this the ideal atmosphere for any vacation. Enjoy the enclosed patio while sipping coffee and admiring the sunrises in this fabulous location.

**This home has an exterior camera/monitoring system. Cameras are located in the front and back of the house.

No pets permitted.

No smoking allowed anywhere on property.

$1,000 Damage Deposit Required

Weekly or Monthly lease only, no long term.

Monthly rate includes $300 allowance for utilities (internet, water, sewer, trash, gas & electric). Tenants responsible for utility charges over $300.

$475.00 Weekly

$1,800.00 Monthly

Additional Cleaning Fee Applies.

Call 575-652-3152 ext. 1 for details.



