All apartments in Las Cruces
Find more places like 626 N. Alameda Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Cruces, NM
/
626 N. Alameda Blvd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

626 N. Alameda Blvd.

626 North Alameda Boulevard · (575) 652-3152 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Cruces
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

626 North Alameda Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 626 N. Alameda Blvd. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
626 N. Alameda Blvd. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term (Weekly or Month) Rental - This beautiful historical home was built in 1929 and has been completely refurbished and updated to bring out its original charm and character. This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1438SF comfortably sleeps 4 and comes with a fully equipped kitchen. The private enclosed patio and yard is the perfect setting for enjoying New Mexico's mild weather year-round. A great location in the downtown corridor within driving or walking distance to bustling Downtown area that holds weekly farmers markets, the City Complex, Federal Building, District Court and much more.
Both bedrooms have queen beds with comfortable gel and memory foam mattresses. The living room is equipped with a comfortable sectional sofa. Completely equipped kitchen, furnished patio and linens for our guests to enjoy. This beautiful home was completely redecorated in 2019 with fabulous grey & brown toned furnishings and custom décor that lend to an Rustic feel. The hardwood floors, high ceilings, and abundance of natural light makes this the ideal atmosphere for any vacation. Enjoy the enclosed patio while sipping coffee and admiring the sunrises in this fabulous location.
**This home has an exterior camera/monitoring system. Cameras are located in the front and back of the house.
Owner/Broker

No pets permitted.
No smoking allowed anywhere on property.
$1,000 Damage Deposit Required
Weekly or Monthly lease only, no long term.
Monthly rate includes $300 allowance for utilities (internet, water, sewer, trash, gas & electric). Tenants responsible for utility charges over $300.
$475.00 Weekly
$1,800.00 Monthly
Additional Cleaning Fee Applies.
Call 575-652-3152 ext. 1 for details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 N. Alameda Blvd. have any available units?
626 N. Alameda Blvd. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 626 N. Alameda Blvd. have?
Some of 626 N. Alameda Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 N. Alameda Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
626 N. Alameda Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 N. Alameda Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 626 N. Alameda Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Cruces.
Does 626 N. Alameda Blvd. offer parking?
No, 626 N. Alameda Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 626 N. Alameda Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 N. Alameda Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 N. Alameda Blvd. have a pool?
No, 626 N. Alameda Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 626 N. Alameda Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 626 N. Alameda Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 626 N. Alameda Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 N. Alameda Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 N. Alameda Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 N. Alameda Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 626 N. Alameda Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr
Las Cruces, NM 88011
Park Place
3245 E University Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88011

Similar Pages

Las Cruces 3 BedroomsLas Cruces Apartments with Balcony
Las Cruces Apartments with ParkingLas Cruces Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Cruces Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity