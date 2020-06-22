Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

510 La Colonia Available 07/01/20 510 La Colonia - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.



This home is conveniently located in the Alameda area close to downtown, library, grocery stores and pharmacy. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, W/D hookup plus an additional flex room and large closet with window cooler (no heat) and wood privacy fence. Dogs allowed with additional monthly pet fee, max 2 dogs.

No Cats.

No Smoking Allowed.

$35 application fee per adult.

Deposit is same as 1 months rent.

Minimum 1 year lease required.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Section 8 Not Accepted.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3926454)