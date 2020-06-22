All apartments in Las Cruces
Find more places like 510 La Colonia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Cruces, NM
/
510 La Colonia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

510 La Colonia

510 La Colonia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Cruces
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

510 La Colonia Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
510 La Colonia Available 07/01/20 510 La Colonia - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.

This home is conveniently located in the Alameda area close to downtown, library, grocery stores and pharmacy. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, W/D hookup plus an additional flex room and large closet with window cooler (no heat) and wood privacy fence. Dogs allowed with additional monthly pet fee, max 2 dogs.
No Cats.
No Smoking Allowed.
$35 application fee per adult.
Deposit is same as 1 months rent.
Minimum 1 year lease required.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Section 8 Not Accepted.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3926454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 La Colonia have any available units?
510 La Colonia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Cruces, NM.
Is 510 La Colonia currently offering any rent specials?
510 La Colonia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 La Colonia pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 La Colonia is pet friendly.
Does 510 La Colonia offer parking?
No, 510 La Colonia does not offer parking.
Does 510 La Colonia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 La Colonia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 La Colonia have a pool?
No, 510 La Colonia does not have a pool.
Does 510 La Colonia have accessible units?
No, 510 La Colonia does not have accessible units.
Does 510 La Colonia have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 La Colonia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 La Colonia have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 La Colonia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place
3245 E University Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88011

Similar Pages

Las Cruces 3 BedroomsLas Cruces Apartments with Balcony
Las Cruces Apartments with ParkingLas Cruces Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Cruces Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso