4426 Levante Dr.

Amenities
1-3 Month Lease Only Available - Townhome in Gated Community - 1-3 Month Lease Only Available
3 bedroom 2 bathroom private retreat located in a gated community near shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, w/easy access to Hwy 70, WSMR & NASA. Contemporary emphasive design begins w/custom 8 ft doors that match the wood shutters throughout, plus the kitchen & bathroom cabinetry. This compliments the two tones of muted browns & grays plus the chic ceiling fans in the tiled open living space w/electric fireplace. Extravagant granite countertops grace the kitchen, breakfast bar, both bathrooms & the laundry room. High end appliances include Samsung® 3door refrigerator & dishwasher plus Frigidaire® microwave & electric range. Lots of natural light w/skylights & windows.. Master bath w/walk-in shower, 2 sinks & walk-in closet. Home includes mini-split AC/Heater in garage,
Dogs allowed with additional monthly fee of $25 per pet, max 2. Must be approved by Owner.
No Cats.
No Smoking Allowed.
$35 application fee per adult.
Deposit is same as 1 months rent.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Section 8 Not Accepted.
