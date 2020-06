Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

4051 Pepper Post Available 07/03/20 In the heart of Sonoma Ranch- Gorgeous Southwest Style home with a ton of space - This southwest style home comes with wooden viga ceilings and wood accents outside. The house has great curb appeal with beautiful landscaping front and back. Inside you will find 4 bedrooms with new carpet, a large living area with a fireplace and 2 full bathrooms. One bedroom can easily be used as an office with its french style doors. The kitchen is bright and opens into the living area. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower. No pets please- the house is just too nice to risk any damage. Please bring your own fridge and washer and dryer and the home is yours!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4990146)