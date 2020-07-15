2121 Sagecrest - Fully Furnished - 2 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage - Pets Considered - $1195 - Immaculate home in the High Range area of Las Cruces near Sonoma Ranch Golf Course. Close to MountainView and Memorial Medical Center and NMSU. Fully furnished home is perfect for shorter term rentals. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. No pit bull or pit bull mixed breeds. Pet fees will apply if pet is approved.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 Sagecrest have any available units?
2121 Sagecrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Cruces, NM.
What amenities does 2121 Sagecrest have?
Some of 2121 Sagecrest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Sagecrest currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Sagecrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Sagecrest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Sagecrest is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Sagecrest offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Sagecrest offers parking.
Does 2121 Sagecrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Sagecrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Sagecrest have a pool?
No, 2121 Sagecrest does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Sagecrest have accessible units?
No, 2121 Sagecrest does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Sagecrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Sagecrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Sagecrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Sagecrest does not have units with air conditioning.