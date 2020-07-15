All apartments in Las Cruces
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

2121 Sagecrest

2121 Sagecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Sagecrest Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2121 Sagecrest - Fully Furnished - 2 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage - Pets Considered - $1195 - Immaculate home in the High Range area of Las Cruces near Sonoma Ranch Golf Course. Close to MountainView and Memorial Medical Center and NMSU. Fully furnished home is perfect for shorter term rentals. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. No pit bull or pit bull mixed breeds. Pet fees will apply if pet is approved.

(RLNE2903427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

