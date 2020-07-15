Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2121 Sagecrest - Fully Furnished - 2 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage - Pets Considered - $1195 - Immaculate home in the High Range area of Las Cruces near Sonoma Ranch Golf Course. Close to MountainView and Memorial Medical Center and NMSU. Fully furnished home is perfect for shorter term rentals. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. No pit bull or pit bull mixed breeds. Pet fees will apply if pet is approved.



(RLNE2903427)