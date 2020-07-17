All apartments in Las Cruces
1029 La Plata Dr.

1029 La Plata Drive
Location

1029 La Plata Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
1029 La Plata Dr. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term (Weekly or Month) Rental - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 there will not be any showings while house is occupied.

Location! Location! This newly updated Ranch Style home located in Vista Del Rio Subdivision offers 1700 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open kitchen has new Hickory cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances. Family room is spacious with tiled floors, vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace. It's refrigerated air too! Front and back yard are newly landscaped with approximately 1,500SF of grass in back and a dog run. Back patio features a ceiling fan and electrical outlets for year round enjoyment. This is an amazing find that has had a lot of love put into it. Owner/Broker.

*GUESTS/TENANTS WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS OR USE OF GARAGE.

Approved small dogs allowed (under 40lbs) with additional $25/mo per dog. 2 dogs max. $35 application fee per adult. No smoking allowed anywhere on property. Deposit equivalent to 1 months rent.

Weekly Option:
$600.00 per week with $1,000.00 Refundable Damage Deposit and cleaning fee.

Short-term Option:
$2,100/mo. Fully furnished and all utilities included up to $300 allowance for electric, gas, water, sewer & trash. This price includes yard care, high speed internet, xfinity cable package & alarm. $2,000.00 Refundable Damage Deposit and cleaning fee.

Call 575-652-3152 ext. 1 for details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5860090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 La Plata Dr. have any available units?
1029 La Plata Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Cruces, NM.
What amenities does 1029 La Plata Dr. have?
Some of 1029 La Plata Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 La Plata Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1029 La Plata Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 La Plata Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 La Plata Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1029 La Plata Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1029 La Plata Dr. offers parking.
Does 1029 La Plata Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 La Plata Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 La Plata Dr. have a pool?
No, 1029 La Plata Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1029 La Plata Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1029 La Plata Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 La Plata Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 La Plata Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 La Plata Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 La Plata Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
