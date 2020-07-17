Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking garage internet access

1029 La Plata Dr. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term (Weekly or Month) Rental - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 there will not be any showings while house is occupied.



Location! Location! This newly updated Ranch Style home located in Vista Del Rio Subdivision offers 1700 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open kitchen has new Hickory cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances. Family room is spacious with tiled floors, vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace. It's refrigerated air too! Front and back yard are newly landscaped with approximately 1,500SF of grass in back and a dog run. Back patio features a ceiling fan and electrical outlets for year round enjoyment. This is an amazing find that has had a lot of love put into it. Owner/Broker.



*GUESTS/TENANTS WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS OR USE OF GARAGE.



Approved small dogs allowed (under 40lbs) with additional $25/mo per dog. 2 dogs max. $35 application fee per adult. No smoking allowed anywhere on property. Deposit equivalent to 1 months rent.



Weekly Option:

$600.00 per week with $1,000.00 Refundable Damage Deposit and cleaning fee.



Short-term Option:

$2,100/mo. Fully furnished and all utilities included up to $300 allowance for electric, gas, water, sewer & trash. This price includes yard care, high speed internet, xfinity cable package & alarm. $2,000.00 Refundable Damage Deposit and cleaning fee.



Call 575-652-3152 ext. 1 for details.



No Cats Allowed



