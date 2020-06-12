/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:05 PM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, NM
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Cielo Vista
601 West Orchard Lane, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1400 sqft
Cielo Vista is ready to be your new home! Located at 601 W Orchard Ln in Carlsbad, New Mexico, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
41 Units Available
The Village at Carlsbad
3821 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
890 sqft
Spend your days at The Village at Carlsbad, a pet friendly apartment community in the beautiful city of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Choose from many classically designed one- or two-bedroom floorplans offering contemporary features and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
3 Units Available
Riverwood
506 W Orchard Ln, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverwood in Carlsbad. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
311 N. alameda St.
311 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1232 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, fully furnished, all bills paid. $2000 month $2000 Deposit 6 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796515)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2609 Ohio
2609 Ohio Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom home - Cute two bedroom Home close to schools and shopping. Home comes with central refrigerated a/c, Stove & Fridge. NO PETS ALLOWED. All Adult applicants must apply at www.affinitypropmgmt.com.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 S. Walnut
105 South Walnut Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
629 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, big backyard, washer & dryer, furnished, no bills paid. $1150 Month $1150 Deposit. No smoking or pet, available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5716600)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 N. Pate Unit A
1013 North Pate Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home updated and ready to move in. - This home has new modern flooring and updated bath tub surround. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with spacious laundry/storage area. Ready to move in. $1200 month and $1200 deposit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Alvarado
1116 Alvarado Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. New flooring and paint. 1 car garage, fenced in backyard. No Smoking, No Pets. No Bills Paid No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790186)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Dogwood
1009 Dogwood Lane, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Home - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. Fenced back yard. $1200 month with a $1200 deposit. Month to month lease. No Bills Paid, No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE4667556)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 N. Canal #18
1303 North Canal Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo at Rio Pecos Condos - Two bedroom, two bathroom condo located near the Pecos River. Condo Association rules apply MUST BE 40 years or older. Water, sewage and garbage, and basic cable included. NO PETS! *Please view www.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
707 Los Arboles
707 Los Arboles, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
two bedroom home - Two bedroom one and a half bath home. Property comes with fridge, stove, central refrigerated a/c and two car carport. Deposit amount is $1100.00. NO PETS ALLOWED. All adult applicants need to apply at www.affinitypropmgmt.com.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
406 N. 3rd
406 North 3rd Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Refinished hardwood floors and new tile throughout. All new cabinets and countertops in kitchen, updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard with storage shed. No utilities included and NO PETS.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1610 Desert Willow
1610 Desert Willow Drive, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
NEWLY UPDATED 2 Bed, 2 Bath near golf course. - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood, Ocotillo Elementary school district and near the golf course.