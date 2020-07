Amenities

granite counters new construction garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New Construction 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, water paid. - New construction home, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with a 2 car garage, granite countertops and tile throughout with a privacy fenced in backyard. Home is under 10 years old and near the Forest sports complex. Owner will pay water, garbage, sewage, NO PETS!



Please view www.eracarlsbad.com for rental application and additional available rentals



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896420)