Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Home on the River - If you want beautiful views of the River in your backyard, then this is the home for you. Loads of character in this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome for rent. Gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplace in the main living area. 2 car garage. $2200 rent and $2200 deposit. Pets considered upon owner approval. Owner pays water/garbage/sewer.



(RLNE5644143)