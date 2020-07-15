Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

105 W Main St. Available 08/12/20 Quiet, Clean and Peaceful - We have the wonderful 2 bedroom home you’ve been waiting for! With a clean updated interior and hardwood flooring throughout, will make this home easy for maintaining along with a large fenced yard for your quite enjoyment. Security system and internet included. Washer&Dryer included but not warranted.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach us at (505) 427-3434



Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



Bloomfield Schools



Approximate SqFt: 1078



