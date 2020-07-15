All apartments in Bloomfield
105 W Main St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

105 W Main St.

105 West Main Street · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
Location

105 West Main Street, Bloomfield, NM 87413

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 W Main St. · Avail. Aug 12

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
105 W Main St. Available 08/12/20 Quiet, Clean and Peaceful - We have the wonderful 2 bedroom home you’ve been waiting for! With a clean updated interior and hardwood flooring throughout, will make this home easy for maintaining along with a large fenced yard for your quite enjoyment. Security system and internet included. Washer&Dryer included but not warranted.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach us at (505) 427-3434

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

Bloomfield Schools

Approximate SqFt: 1078

(RLNE4195968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

