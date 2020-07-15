/
/
bloomfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Bloomfield, NM📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
105 W Main St.
105 West Main Street, Bloomfield, NM
2 Bedrooms
$995
1078 sqft
105 W Main St.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
812 Columbine Street
812 Columbine Street, Bloomfield, NM
3 Bedrooms
$975
3 Bed/ 2 Bath with a fenced yard!! - This home is located in Bloomfield, NM. It is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home with a living room and eat- in-kitchen that opens into the living room. Property features a fenced front and backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1115 Glenwood Street
1115 Glenwood Street, Bloomfield, NM
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
1/2 Move in Special with a 13 Month Lease! - 3 bed/2bath Mobile Home with a Carport! Charming home with beautiful landscape,property is a 3 bed/ 2bath home which includes a living room, kitchen, laundry area, sunroom, carpet and so much more! ***No
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 Parkland Cir
1403 Parkland Circle, Aztec, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1403 Parkland Cir Available 08/07/20 In Aztec - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house No Pets Allowed (RLNE5931279)
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Road 2952
11 Road 5952, San Juan County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1320 sqft
11 Road 2952 Available 08/12/20 Country Living On a Open Lot! - This is a great 3 bed 2 bath home in the quiet countryside Aztec. This home sports two great decks, the front has a good view of the Colorado mountains.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Road 4995
26 Road 4995, San Juan County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Great Country Home - This is a nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home located south of Bloomfield with great views surrounding farm land. It has living area upstairs and a comfortable large downstairs den. Washer & Dryer available(not warranted).
Results within 10 miles of Bloomfield
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
401 Nelson Ave - 2104
401 Nelson Ave, San Juan County, NM
2 Bedrooms
$975
1068 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 401 Nelson Ave - 2104 in San Juan County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Road 3787
5 Road 3787, San Juan County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2167 sqft
5 Road 3787 Available 04/10/20 Gorgeous Home with a HUGE Shop! - You don't want to miss this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath custom home! Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from your front door, entertain in your formal dining room and pass-through
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bloomfield area include Fort Lewis College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bloomfield from include Durango, and Farmington.