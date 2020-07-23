/
san juan county
26 Apartments for rent in San Juan County, NM📍
2615 N. Mossman Dr.
2615 Mossman Drive, Farmington, NM
2 Bedrooms
$895
858 sqft
2615 N. Mossman Dr. Available 08/07/20 Great Location between 20th & 30th in Farmington with RV Parking - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home, One year lease $850.
11 Road 1738
11 Road 1738, San Juan County, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom Home on La Plata Hwy Farmington Side with Shop - Cozy home located on La Plata, 2 bedroom, 1 bath and open kitchen with dining room. Fenced in backyard off the back sliding glass door and then 24 X 40 shop on the property as well.
507 Glade Place, Unit B
507 Glade Place, Farmington, NM
1 Bedroom
$695
520 sqft
Nice One Bedroom Duplex in Farmington - This property is located in a good location, one bedroom, one full bath, and is move in ready. Open Kitchen/Living Room area with separate bedroom down the hall. Call today to set up appointment to see.
1620 E. 21st St.
1620 East 21st Street, Farmington, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
Coming Soon! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is calling your name! The garage has been converted for an extra living space, with built in cabinets. Both bedrooms are large and offer plenty of space.
1115 Glenwood Street
1115 Glenwood Street, Bloomfield, NM
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
1/2 Move in Special with a 13 Month Lease! - 3 bed/2bath Mobile Home with a Carport! Charming home with beautiful landscape,property is a 3 bed/ 2bath home which includes a living room, kitchen, laundry area, sunroom, carpet and so much more! ***No
607 Diamond Street
607 East Diamond Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1978 sqft
607 Diamond Street Available 08/07/20 3 Bed/ 2Bath + Extra Room for a Den or Office - This home is located in Farmington, NM, it is a tri-level 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom with extra room for a office or den.
1220 Cooper Street
1220 Cooper Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
FULLY FURNISHED 3 Bed/ 2 Bath with RV/BOAT PARKING!!! - A one of a kind home with everything you can think of!! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and offers a large living room, dining area, kitchen, large fenced backyard with RV/Boat covered
1918 Hollyhock
1918 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1918 Hollyhock Available 08/01/20 Condo in the Center of Town - 3 Bedroom with an office, 2 Bath condo located off of 30th street. Tenant is responsible for utilities. No pets no smoking. Contact San Juan Realty www.sanjuanrealtynm.
401 San Medina Ave.
401 San Medina Avenue, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1434 sqft
401 San Medina Ave. Available 08/19/20 Garden lover? - Large 3 bedroom home on a corner lot is beautifully landscaped with rose bushes and located in a highly desirable area.
105 W Main St.
105 West Main Street, Bloomfield, NM
2 Bedrooms
$995
1078 sqft
1713 Camina Placer
1713 Camina Placer, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1490 sqft
1713 Camina Placer Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom in the Caminas 2 Weeks Free with Year Lease - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with den, located over on Camina Placer. Year Lease required no pets no smoking. Get 2 weeks free with a year lease.
2304 16th St.
2304 16th Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1175 sqft
2304 16th St. Available 08/12/20 Great SW style home in Central Farmington - This is a great southwest style home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The one car garage is over sized so plenty of room for storage.
5202 Kayenta Dr.
5202 Kayenta Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1190 sqft
5202 Kayenta Dr. Available 08/19/20 Nice Place, Great Location! See Video Tour - This is a fantastic and very colorful home located in Farmington behind the Mall. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property has a unique layout and something for everyone.
3810 Copper Ave.
3810 Copper Avenue, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
3810 Copper Ave. Available 08/19/20 Charming and Cozy Home! - Come take a look at this gem! A short distance away to Target, Walmart and the Mall. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room.
26 Road 4995
26 Road 4995, San Juan County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Great Country Home - This is a nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home located south of Bloomfield with great views surrounding farm land. It has living area upstairs and a comfortable large downstairs den. Washer & Dryer available(not warranted).
11 Road 2952
11 Road 5952, San Juan County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1320 sqft
11 Road 2952 Available 08/12/20 Country Living On a Open Lot! - This is a great 3 bed 2 bath home in the quiet countryside Aztec. This home sports two great decks, the front has a good view of the Colorado mountains.
400 Nelson Ave - 1106
400 Nelson Ave, Farmington, NM
2 Bedrooms
$975
1048 sqft
Built in 2012 Farmington NM Premier Apartment Living. Offering fully furnished & unfurnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, and 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Units. Black Appliances (including over the range microwave). Washer and Dryer in ALL units.
401 Nelson Ave - 2104
401 Nelson Ave, San Juan County, NM
2 Bedrooms
$975
1068 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 401 Nelson Ave - 2104 in San Juan County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1927 Hollyhock Circle
1927 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhome - Beautifully remodeled Southwest Style townhome in Farmington. This home has new tile throughout, a new updated kitchen and back patio. This is a great quality home is a very central and comfortable location.
1209 Turning Leaf Ln.
1209 Turning Leaf Ln, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1942 sqft
Don't miss your chance! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom! No need for high maintence yard with xeriscape front and back yards. Large open concept from kitchen to living room. All tile floor throughout the property.
3900 N. Butler Unit #205
3900 North Butler Avenue, Farmington, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1125 sqft
3900 N. Butler Unit #205 Available 04/22/20 Very Nice Southwest Town Home!! - This property is located right off Butler giving quick and easy access all throughout town.
5 Road 3787
5 Road 3787, San Juan County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2167 sqft
5 Road 3787 Available 04/10/20 Gorgeous Home with a HUGE Shop! - You don't want to miss this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath custom home! Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from your front door, entertain in your formal dining room and pass-through
209 Padilla Dr
209 Padilla Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
3 BR 2 Bath home for rent in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 217376 Quaint home in a quiet neighborhood. Recently updated with new carpet, fresh paint and a large fenced back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups and a one car garage.
1003 Hall Place
1003 Hall Place, Farmington, NM
1 Bedroom
$615
440 sqft
1003 Hall Place Available 05/12/20 1 Bedroom Unit with a Backyard! - Take the time to look at this centrally located home in Farmington. Great location for easy access to all amenities. There is a large, fenced backyard and private driveway.
