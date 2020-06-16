Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

323 Chaco Drive Available 08/03/20 Super Nice 4 Bedroom in a desireable Area. - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home with real nice cabinetry and tile work throughout. Nestled in sought after Northpark sub-division; This home offers almost 1900 sq ft of living space. The master bedroom comes with a Jucuzzi jet tub and separate tiled shower & double sinks. Who doesn't love a huge walk in closet?

The kitchen comes complete with upgraded stainless appliances and beautiful cabinetry. You'll love the large living area that includes a Welcoming fireplace. The 4th bedroom has a built in desk for an office/bedroom combo. This one won't last long. Available move in August 3rd 2020. Full background check for every adult over the age of 18. Please request a showing with 24 hours notice.



