Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

323 Chaco Drive

323 Chaco · No Longer Available
Location

323 Chaco, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
323 Chaco Drive Available 08/03/20 Super Nice 4 Bedroom in a desireable Area. - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home with real nice cabinetry and tile work throughout. Nestled in sought after Northpark sub-division; This home offers almost 1900 sq ft of living space. The master bedroom comes with a Jucuzzi jet tub and separate tiled shower & double sinks. Who doesn't love a huge walk in closet?
The kitchen comes complete with upgraded stainless appliances and beautiful cabinetry. You'll love the large living area that includes a Welcoming fireplace. The 4th bedroom has a built in desk for an office/bedroom combo. This one won't last long. Available move in August 3rd 2020. Full background check for every adult over the age of 18. Please request a showing with 24 hours notice.

(RLNE5638424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Chaco Drive have any available units?
323 Chaco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamogordo, NM.
What amenities does 323 Chaco Drive have?
Some of 323 Chaco Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Chaco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
323 Chaco Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Chaco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Chaco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 323 Chaco Drive offer parking?
No, 323 Chaco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 323 Chaco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Chaco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Chaco Drive have a pool?
No, 323 Chaco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 323 Chaco Drive have accessible units?
No, 323 Chaco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Chaco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Chaco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Chaco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Chaco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
