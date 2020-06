Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this beautifully restored home redone with nice tile work and wood laminate flooring. It has an open living room with a wood burning corner fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances. The front yard is large, backyard is fenced. It also has a large 2-car attached garage and the house is ready for a new owner. Call Bonnie Deeds, 575-491-4444, for a private viewing.