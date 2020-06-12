All apartments in Woodland Park
Woodland Park, NJ
7 GRANITE RD B2
7 GRANITE RD B2

7 Granite Rd · (973) 890-0500
Location

7 Granite Rd, Woodland Park, NJ 07424
Woodland Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
Spectacular 2 Bed, 2 Bath Begonia Unit Condo with a garage and access to unrivaled amenities resides in the gated Four Seasons at Great Notch community. An entryway welcomes you to this open concept home with hardwood and carpeted floors, exquisite molding, and custom window treatments. Relax in front of the gas fireplace in the living room. Prepare meals with ease in the kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a center island. The dining room is flooded with light. The master bedroom suite boasts a walk in closet and full bath with a double vanity. A second sunny bedroom is ideal as an office. An immaculate full bath is across the hall. Take advantage of amenities including a 24hr guardhouse, a clubhouse, tennis courts, putting greens, a fitness center, pools, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 GRANITE RD B2 have any available units?
7 GRANITE RD B2 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 GRANITE RD B2 have?
Some of 7 GRANITE RD B2's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 GRANITE RD B2 currently offering any rent specials?
7 GRANITE RD B2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 GRANITE RD B2 pet-friendly?
No, 7 GRANITE RD B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland Park.
Does 7 GRANITE RD B2 offer parking?
Yes, 7 GRANITE RD B2 does offer parking.
Does 7 GRANITE RD B2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 GRANITE RD B2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 GRANITE RD B2 have a pool?
Yes, 7 GRANITE RD B2 has a pool.
Does 7 GRANITE RD B2 have accessible units?
No, 7 GRANITE RD B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 GRANITE RD B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 GRANITE RD B2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 GRANITE RD B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 GRANITE RD B2 does not have units with air conditioning.
