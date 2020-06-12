7 GRANITE RD B2

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool putting green garage tennis court

Spectacular 2 Bed, 2 Bath Begonia Unit Condo with a garage and access to unrivaled amenities resides in the gated Four Seasons at Great Notch community. An entryway welcomes you to this open concept home with hardwood and carpeted floors, exquisite molding, and custom window treatments. Relax in front of the gas fireplace in the living room. Prepare meals with ease in the kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a center island. The dining room is flooded with light. The master bedroom suite boasts a walk in closet and full bath with a double vanity. A second sunny bedroom is ideal as an office. An immaculate full bath is across the hall. Take advantage of amenities including a 24hr guardhouse, a clubhouse, tennis courts, putting greens, a fitness center, pools, and more!