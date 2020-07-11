107 Apartments for rent in Wood-Ridge, NJ with move-in specials
Frankie Muniz, best known for playing Malcolm on the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, was born and raised in Wood-Ridge. A kid genius just like his character, Muniz attended Bugg Elementary in Wood-Ridge, where the cute-as-a-bug, future actor/race car driver was doing fourth-grade schoolwork in first grade.
Wood-Ridge is a small borough in the "Garden State" of New Jersey in Bergen County. It's in the New York-Northern New Jersey- Long Island Metro Area (translation: Wood-Ridge is a hop, skip, and a jump to NYC). At only 1.10 square miles in size, this borough is closely connected with its neighbors -- namely, boroughs such as East Rutherford and Hasbrouck Heights. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Wood-Ridge apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Wood-Ridge apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.