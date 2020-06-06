57 Wesmont Drive

Amenities

Available to rent from July 15th. Experience Bergen County's most sought-after Townhome community living - Liberty Square at Wesmont Station, offering NJ Transit train station, Wesmont Wines, Dunkin Donuts & Gourmet City grocery store.Call it your home now to a perfectly sized 2 bedroom 2 bath w/attached 1 car garage. Stunningly maintained from top to bottom this home brings in flood of natural light throughout the day! Ground Level-first floor offers an open concept living-dining-kitchen, bar area, coat closet, full bathroom, SS Appliances, granite counter-tops & door to the garage. Second floor caters to your in-unit washer/dryer needs, a full bath, master bed & 2nd bedroom. Call/text listing agent for your private showing. No pets allowed.