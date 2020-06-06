All apartments in Wood-Ridge
57 Wesmont Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:47 PM

57 Wesmont Drive

57 Wesmont Dr · (201) 870-7235
Location

57 Wesmont Dr, Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
Wood - Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available to rent from July 15th. Experience Bergen County's most sought-after Townhome community living - Liberty Square at Wesmont Station, offering NJ Transit train station, Wesmont Wines, Dunkin Donuts & Gourmet City grocery store.Call it your home now to a perfectly sized 2 bedroom 2 bath w/attached 1 car garage. Stunningly maintained from top to bottom this home brings in flood of natural light throughout the day! Ground Level-first floor offers an open concept living-dining-kitchen, bar area, coat closet, full bathroom, SS Appliances, granite counter-tops & door to the garage. Second floor caters to your in-unit washer/dryer needs, a full bath, master bed & 2nd bedroom. Call/text listing agent for your private showing. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Wesmont Drive have any available units?
57 Wesmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wood-Ridge, NJ.
Is 57 Wesmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
57 Wesmont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Wesmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 57 Wesmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wood-Ridge.
Does 57 Wesmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 57 Wesmont Drive does offer parking.
Does 57 Wesmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Wesmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Wesmont Drive have a pool?
No, 57 Wesmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 57 Wesmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 57 Wesmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Wesmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Wesmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Wesmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Wesmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
