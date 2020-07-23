Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williamstown, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Williamstown provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your ...

1 Unit Available
533 Greenbriar Drive
533 Greenbriar Drive, Williamstown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1392 sqft
This delightful home located in Williamstown, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,392sqft! Charming curb appeal with lush landscaping and covered front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Williamstown

1 Unit Available
1019 MAIN STREET
1019 North Main Street, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
Welcome home! This newly updated cape cod features a galley, eat-in kitchen with newer appliances. The whole first floor offers an open concept floor plan with a first floor master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Williamstown

1 Unit Available
36 Yorkshire
36 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
3 bedroom 1 baths. Recently updated. Home is currently being renovated and will be available June 8th. Walking distance to community park and public transportation.

1 Unit Available
202 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
202 Tanglewood Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
A huge home without the yardwork...a renter's dream! The home is in great condition and located in a well maintained association/neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
2 CORONA CT
2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings.

1 Unit Available
2497 S Black Horse Pike
2497 South Black Horse Pike, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home with an unfinished full basement. All located on a large lot with plenty of room to run and very convenient to Atlantic City & Philadelphia.

1 Unit Available
75 GRANT LANE
75 Grant Lane, Pine Hill, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1360 sqft
*** Pet-Friendly*** end unit Townhouse with over sized deck and fenced in yard in Madison Village. Close Proximity to Shopping, Supermarkets, Atlantic City Expressway, RT 42, RT 30, RT 561, RT 73.

1 Unit Available
15 GRANT LANE
15 Grant Lane, Pine Hill, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Gorgeous 3bedroom 1.5 bath end unit townhouse tucked away in quiet Madison Village. This home has been updated and meticulously cared for. Modern kitchen and bathrooms with custom kitchen and flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
17 PONDVIEW LANE
17 Pondview Lane, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Immaculate home in the highly desirable Parkside Mews development of Winslow Twp! This clean and bright townhome is ready for new tenants! This home features an eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

1 Unit Available
13 YORK TERRACE
13 York Terrace, Camden County, NJ
Brick front 2-story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial is situated on a wooded cul-de-sac lot and features an additional In-Law Suite with its own separate ramp entrance, its own full ceramic tiled bath, separate gas heat and central air.

1 Unit Available
9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.

1 Unit Available
13 DESMOND RUN
13 Desmond Run, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
Newly Updated Two Story Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central air, washer, dryer and refrigerator, and more newer appliances! Fresh paint, newer w/w, update bath and kitchen, all ready for you to move in and make a home.
Results within 10 miles of Williamstown
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1600 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1203 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.

1 Unit Available
433 Edsam Avenue
433 Edsam Avenue, Pitman, NJ
This delightful home located in Borough of Pitman, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,688 sqft! Charming curb appeal with long driveway with attached garage and large staircase leading to the grand double front doors.

1 Unit Available
20 Zion Drive
20 Zion Drive, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant townhome - Property Id: 319360 Move right in! This town home is nestled in desired Longacoming Community in Berlin Boro. Guests are greeted with cathedral ceilings in entryway. Hardwood floors and neutral decor throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
229 Pomona Ave.
229 Pomona Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
3-Bedroom House near Rowan University - Property Id: 97260 3-bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood approximately 1/4 mile from Rowan's campus. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Eat-in Kitchen. - Spacious Living Room.

1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/17-temple-ave-stratford-nj/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5955589)

1 Unit Available
516 Terrace Ave
516 Terrace Avenue, Camden County, NJ
516 Terrace Ave - Property Id: 313465 Come check out this beautifully updated house in the heart of Berlin New Jersey.This house contains 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large empty basement with high ceilings.

1 Unit Available
242 Risa Ave
242 Risa Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
Available 08/01/20 Large Bi Level - ( Buy $185,000 or Rent $2100 ) - Property Id: 319737 4BR, 2BTHS, 2 Garages " No Downpayment And No Closing Cost If Purchased- Mortgage payment will be around $1300 to all qualified buyers @ Purchase price of

1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)

1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5. 1 bathroom with a large open spaced kitchen and living room area.

1 Unit Available
15 CAMPBELL STREET
15 Campbell Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Move right in to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Emerson Green. The home offers brand new carpets and freshly paint ! Large living room. Eat in kitchen with lots of counter space, build in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
City Guide for Williamstown, NJ

Williamstown is ranked the number two place to spend the holidays in all of New Jersey. So, if you're ready to get away, pack your suitcase and head here. You won't want to miss out on all the fun!

Williamstown has a great reputation for being a fun place to visit. However, it hasn't always been a tourist hub. In fact, the area first became known for glass production, and then as an agricultural hub. In fact, nearby Glassboro was named for the glass industry in the area, and Blue Ribbon still operates here today as a testament to Williamstown's agricultural heritage. Only recently has it become the suburban residential and business district it is today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Williamstown, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Williamstown provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Williamstown. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

