Last updated July 22 2020

189 Apartments for rent in West Belmar, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in West Belmar offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1611 Riverview Terrace
1611 Riverview Terrace, West Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,765
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1606 Main Street
1606 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautiful updated apartment on the second floor of the three floors building available for long term rent. One bedroom with walk-in-closet, balcony, washer and dryer. Located in 5 blocks from the beach, 15 min from GS parkway, 5 min to Rt.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1223 Briarwood Road
1223 Briarwood Road, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
*** YEARLY RENTAL *** Nice, clean three bedroom, 1-1/5 bath, 2 story house with driveway and garage! Fenced in back yard w/gas grill, outdoor shower! Central air, fans, new sink, vinyl laminate plank flooring, freshly painted! Located

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
327 New Bedford Road
327 New Bedford Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 TO MAY 15, 2021.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Belmar
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath renovated home available for annual lease. Less than 3 blocks to the beach! Includes off street parking in the driveway! Kitchen & bath both renovated recently. Laundry on site. Available September 9th. No Pets and No smokers.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1749 Euclid Avenue
1749 Euclid Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Work from home by the Jersey Shore. Just 3/4 mile from Belmar Beach in Lake Como, is an adorable winter rental. Available 9/15-5/15 for $1950 a month including utilities. Also, available summer 2021 for $22,000. Fully furnished with new furniture.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1828 Fernwood Road
1828 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2040 sqft
Spend the off season in this modern, attractively furnished ''reverse living'' home. Property is near beautiful Lake Como & is approximately 1/2 mile to Belmar beach.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Belmar
413 15th Avenue
413 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 09/15/2020 - 5/15/2021 No smoking and

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
53 Dogwood Drive
53 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This ANNUAL RENTAL is in the perfect location in the community overlooking the 10th fairway and its fountains! Enjoy the Fairway Mews lifestyle in the spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with attached garage.

Last updated July 8
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2011 Ocean Avenue
2011 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
The Summer isn't over when you still have September at the ocean and there is not better home to tuck away at '' A perfect beach get away , that is what everyone says the moment they step inside this Spring Lake gem.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Belmar
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Only Available from 08/01/20 to 08/08/20 for $5500.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown 2 year old condo!l Fabulous location... 2.5 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
415 Worthington Avenue
415 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in West Belmar, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in West Belmar offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in West Belmar. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in West Belmar can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

