Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

85 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Belmar, NJ

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of West Belmar
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,074
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
413 15th Avenue
413 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1830 Fernwood Road
1830 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE ANNUALLY OR FOR SUMMERThe beach is here all year long.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
412 Brighton Avenue
412 Brighton Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer & Winter 2020 rental...This recently renovated home has a welcoming floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 King, 2 Queens). 3 bedrooms on the first floor and Mstr bedroom suite w/ private bath on second floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2005 4th Avenue
2005 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - ''Home Away From Home'' A beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with wrap-around porch, 5 blocks from the beach & North End Pool Pavilion. Master suite on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with an open concept.
Results within 5 miles of West Belmar
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1182 sqft
Welcome to Monmouth County’s premier luxury apartment destination.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1228 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1574 Harbor Blvd 3619
1574 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,505
820 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT APARTMENT! - Property Id: 93422 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Franklin Avenue
112 Franklin Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Sweet and adorable one bedroom cottage for ANNUAL rental. Don't miss the chance to live in quaint Ocean Grove year round.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Heck Avenue
65 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL - This one-level bungalow is available for winter rental from October 1 until April 30. Beautifully renovated in 2019, this updated home is perfect for your short term housing needs.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
14 William Lane
14 William Ln, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2370 sqft
Come one, come all to see this magnificent home in the desirable section of Ocean, Wayside! This custom built bilevel has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors throughout with an open floor plan upstairs with a living room with fireplace,

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Completely renovated, first floor summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit is nicely furnished & includes one assigned off-street parking space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
619 New York Boulevard
619 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1360 sqft
Summer Rental avail 7/23 to 8/15 for $3,600 per week and 8/29 to 9/30/20 for $3,000 per week. All utilities included. Just 6 blocks to the beach and 2 blocks to tennis courts and playground.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Mount Tabor Way
120 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
WINTER RENTAL - Comfortable fully furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath first floor apartment is available Mid October to Mid May. Great neighborhood located a few blocks from shops, beach and footbridge to Asbury Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in West Belmar, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in West Belmar should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in West Belmar may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in West Belmar. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

