2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 PM
145 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Belmar, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of West Belmar
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch style home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available for SEPTEMBER month! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new beachy
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1422 Bay Plz
1422 Bay Plaza, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Remodeled single family home in a fantastic location in Wall Township. This two bedroom navy blue charmer was completely renovated from the studs in 2012 and is in immaculate condition.
Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown 2 year old condo!l Fabulous location... 2.5 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
501 Ludlow Avenue
501 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
516 15th Avenue
516 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Monthly or Weekly Rental and ONLY 5 blocks to the beach!! Come and enjoy this great summer rental.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,600
SUMMER RENTAL August 1 thru Labor Day. 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
2007 Main Street
2007 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Make this annual rental your home near the ocean! Located just blocks from Belmar's beautiful beaches to the east and downtown district to the north, this second floor unit offers two bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen that flows into an open dining /
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
307 18th Avenue
307 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk.
Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
507 15th Avenue
507 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fabulous summer rental! Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath home with AC, washer, dryer, Front porch, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, outdoor shower, backyard and off street parking. Enjoy your summer in Belmar! Summer $1750 per week.
Last updated August 20 at 10:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
921 Main Street
921 Main Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of downtown Belmar! Large bedrooms and spacious living / dining room area.. Available Starting August 1st for ANNUAL rental. Will consider Multi Year lease. Applications Required.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
413 15th Avenue
413 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
124 17th Avenue
124 17th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 BLOCK TO BEACH AND BOARDWALK!! Charming, clean 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a 2 family house. Driveway for parking, plenty of closets. Freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy. Sorry no dogs allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath renovated home available for annual lease. Less than 3 blocks to the beach! Includes off street parking in the driveway! Kitchen & bath both renovated recently. Laundry on site. Available September 9th. No Pets and No smokers.
Results within 5 miles of West Belmar
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1182 sqft
Welcome to Monmouth County’s premier luxury apartment destination.
