315 Apartments for rent in West Belmar, NJ with parking

West Belmar
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.

West Belmar
1611 Riverview Terrace
1611 Riverview Terrace, West Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of West Belmar
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,074
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.

Belmar
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL August 1 thru Labor Day. 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.

Belmar
1223 Briarwood Road
1223 Briarwood Road, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
*** YEARLY RENTAL *** Nice, clean three bedroom, 1-1/5 bath, 2 story house with driveway and garage! Fenced in back yard w/gas grill, outdoor shower! Central air, fans, new sink, vinyl laminate plank flooring, freshly painted! Located

Lake Como
327 New Bedford Road
327 New Bedford Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 TO MAY 15, 2021.

Belmar
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $12,500 a week .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.

Belmar
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath renovated home available for annual lease. Less than 3 blocks to the beach! Includes off street parking in the driveway! Kitchen & bath both renovated recently. Laundry on site. Available September 9th. No Pets and No smokers.

Spring Lake
420 Tuttle Avenue
420 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER Rental! Just 4 blocks to the beach! Great home with 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry and breakfast nook, open floor plan with living room and finished basement. 5 BEACH BADGES w/ LOCKER included!

Spring Lake
513 Tuttle Avenue
513 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3700 sqft
2020 Summer Rental available August 15th - August 29th, two week rental for $15,000 ... 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom with brand new updated kitchen and large great room for entertaining or relaxing after a long day at the beach.

Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.

Lake Como
1749 Euclid Avenue
1749 Euclid Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Work from home by the Jersey Shore. Just 3/4 mile from Belmar Beach in Lake Como, is an adorable winter rental. Available 9/15-5/15 for $1950 a month including utilities. Also, available summer 2021 for $22,000. Fully furnished with new furniture.

Spring Lake
110 St Clair Avenue
110 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful, spacious home on large lot located one block from North End Beach. Available from September 8, 2020 to May 27, 2021. Pool/Beach badges included. Weeks in June 2021 also available.

Lake Como
1828 Fernwood Road
1828 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2040 sqft
Spend the off season in this modern, attractively furnished ''reverse living'' home. Property is near beautiful Lake Como & is approximately 1/2 mile to Belmar beach.

Spring Lake
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch style home.

Spring Lake
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.

Belmar
124 17th Avenue
124 17th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 BLOCK TO BEACH AND BOARDWALK!! Charming, clean 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a 2 family house. Driveway for parking, plenty of closets. Freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy. Sorry no dogs allowed.

Belmar
413 15th Avenue
413 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit.

1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.

Lake Como
1807 B Street
1807 B Street, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1367 sqft
''It's so quiet here.'' ''It's so close to the beach.'', just a few comments from summer guests at 1807 B St. We have a few weeks left to book your 4BR 2 Bath beach house. Available July 11th to August 15th at $3500 a week.

Belmar
204 10th Avenue
204 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Monthly Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy The Best Part of This Summer By the Beach.

Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 09/15/2020 - 5/15/2021 No smoking and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Belmar, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Belmar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

