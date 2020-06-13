Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Washington, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Washington Arms Apartments
324 N Prospect St, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in residential neighborhood with newly renovated apartments available, Washington Arms Apartments features spacious one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
170 BROAD ST, Apt A
170 Broad Street, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
First floor 1 bedroom Apartment, freshly painted, spacious rooms, eat-in Kitchen, large Full Bath with Tub Shower, off Street parking and yard. Water, Sewer and Trash are included, Tenant pays for economical gas heat and hot water.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
197 BELVIDERE AVE
197 Belvidere Avenue, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Cozy apartment with its own separate entrance! Featuring all new flooring, high ceilings, an abundance of windows with it's own private entrance and patio. Off street parking and washer dryer hook-up available in the basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
335 BELVIDERE AVE
335 Belvidere Avenue, Washington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2nd floor rental available in a 3 family house. Living room, thermal windows, gas heat & hot water, High Efficiency boiler. Wrap around front porch. Ceiling fans. Exclusive use of full attic. Hardwood flooring throughout, eat in kitchen.
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
210 BROAD ST
210 Broad Street, Warren County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Freshly painted unit with hard wood floors! Large room sizes, eat in kitchen with pantry. Unit features separate entrance and patio! Washer dryer hook up in shared basement. Garage bay may be available at an additional cost.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
172 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD
172 Musconetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, updated full bath unit in beautiful Lebanon Township! New flooring throughout, central A/C, thermal pane windows. The 3rd floor unit has an exclusive driveway, convenient to the covered porch entry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11 Sutton Road
11 Suttons Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cottage on secluded horse farm at the end of a long driveway lined by flowering pear trees & post-and-board fencing. Neutral decor, high ceilings, plentiful closets, & great natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
371 Vernoy Road
371 Vernoy Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Immaculate home on working horse farm in private setting away from residence and farm buildings. Thoroughly-renovated inside and out in 2017. 2 person maximum occupancy.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
14 Tisco Ave
14 Tisco Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
980 sqft
Welcome to this renovated 1/2 duplex is ready for occupancy! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom,1 bath with new central AC is located in a quiet and peaceful setting! This home features an updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15 TIMBERCROFT
15 Timbercroft Drive, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRIGHT & SUNNY 2 BR/1.5 BA RANCH IN SOLITUDE VILLAGE. THE INTERIOR IS BEING REPAINTED, NEW CARPETING AND WINDOW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED AND THE HOUSE WILL THEN BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Washington, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Washington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

