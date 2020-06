Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2nd floor rental available in a 3 family house. Living room, thermal windows, gas heat & hot water, High Efficiency boiler. Wrap around front porch. Ceiling fans. Exclusive use of full attic. Hardwood flooring throughout, eat in kitchen. Huge level yard! Private off street parking in back. Use of basement for storage, laundry hook ups available. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible to maintain lawn, shrubs, snow and ice removal.