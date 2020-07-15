/
2 bedroom apartments
1064 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wallington, NJ
1 Unit Available
Wallington
53 PARK AVE
53 Park Ave, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Get a fresh start with this lovely 2 bedroom, spacious first floor apartment in a well maintained four family home.
1 Unit Available
Wallington
188 HAYWARD PL
188 Hayward Place, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1st Floor features 2 BRms, Eat in Kitchen ,Full Bath,LivRm,Laundry in unit (kit).Shared garage for Storage only&Concrete Yard. Freshly Painted,New Windows,New Floor in Kit and Redone HardwoodFloors.
1 Unit Available
Wallington
98 LESTER ST
98 Lester Street, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just renovated fully painted first floor apartment
Results within 1 mile of Wallington
15 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Contact for Availability
Lodi
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.
1 Unit Available
Eastside Passaic
208 4TH ST
208 4th St, Passaic, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Two bedroom 2nd floor apartment w/ additional room that may be used as living area. Close to schools, bus stops, rts. 3, and 21. Tenant(s) also has access to large backyard area. See Virtual Tour.
1 Unit Available
Garfield
206 CAMBRIDGE AVE
206 Cambridge Avenue, Garfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 2nd floor 4 room, 2 bedroom apartment that features: refrigerator and gas stove. Rent includes heat and cold water.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Passaic
257 GROVE ST
257 Grove Street, Passaic, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Walk into this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex apartment within a 2 min walk from the Grove street Path train. Located within the nicest neighborhood in Downtown Jersey City this apartment has it all.
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
434 Madison St 1
434 Madison St, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious newly renovated with easy commute to NYC - Property Id: 249829 Newly renovated spacious apartment in prime location.
Results within 5 miles of Wallington
36 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
15 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1140 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
15 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
19 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1001 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
180 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
22 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Contact for Availability
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
757 sqft
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
6 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
