3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:40 PM
35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vista Center, NJ
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Vista Center
1 Unit Available
620 N County Line Road
620 North County Line Road, Vista Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional Colonial on approx 2 acres. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bat, living room, dining room. Interior redone prior to current tenants occupancy. Freshly painted, hardwood floors thru out, wrap around porch, open floor plan spacious and private.
Results within 1 mile of Vista Center
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
138 Brookfield Drive
138 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1792 sqft
Look no further! Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom, 21/2 Bath END UNIT in MOVE IN CONDITION. Located conveniently near the Pool, Shopping, Restaurants, School/NYC Commuter Bus Stops. First Floor features hardwood flooring and 2 large box bay windows.
Results within 5 miles of Vista Center
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Lancaster Way
26 Lancaster Way, Ocean County, NJ
Available 06/15/20 House for rent - Property Id: 297510 Location!! Location!! Location!! Here's that wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial home in very desirable Hampshire Hills development. This Carlton model reaps 3350 sq. ft PLUS basement.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Wiseman Rd
117 Wiseman Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
3 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 289061 Newly renovated 2 bedroom home for rent Freshly painted New floors New kitchen New bathroom call to schedule a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Drexel Dr
22 Drexel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
22 drexel dr - Property Id: 285975 Come check out this spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located in the heart of Jackson. This house was recently remodeled and is mint condition. Call now 845-671-9841 or apply via the link below. https://secure.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
6 Liverpool Court
6 Liverpool Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1578 sqft
Welcome to 6 Liverpool Ct , a beautiful and well maintained home . With over 1500 sq ft, This 3 BEDROOM, 2 NEWLY REDONE BATHROOMS ranch is situated on an amazing and quiet CUL-DE-SAC. Updated kitchen with GRANITE counter-tops.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
15 Magnolia Drive
15 Magnolia Drive, Ocean County, NJ
VACANT HOME - EASY TO SHOW! Welcome home to 15 Magnolia Drive. This absolutely impeccable home is a family's dream! The main floor features high ceilings, UPDATED flooring, refinished bathrooms and a gorgeous cozy family room with a fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
12 Abbey Road
12 Abbey Road, Ocean County, NJ
Attention: Please do not show up at property without a confirmed appointment.Huge 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath situated on a tree lined cul de sac.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
100 N New Prospect Road
100 North New Prospect Road, Ocean County, NJ
Spacious Bi-Level with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House is sitting on an acre of property and features hardwood floors, newer carpets, newer sliding doors and gas heat. Great location, close to major highways. Sorry, No pets (no exceptions).
Results within 10 miles of Vista Center
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
479 Georgia Tavern Rd
479 Georgia Tavern Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 br 2 full bath ranch - Property Id: 295038 Beautiful newly redone ranch style single family home for rent. All appliances new, septic 1 year old, new hot water heater.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Freehold
1 Unit Available
3 Cooper Court
3 Cooper Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1624 sqft
3bd townhouse in park-like setting/great schools! - Property Id: 280005 Spacious 3-bd, 2.5 bath townhouse (1624 sq.f) with additional den/office/4th bedroom in beautiful Poet's Corner, Freehold Township.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8
50 Christopher Court, West Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8 - Property Id: 284683 Move-in ready Townhouse located in Wyndham Place with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and a Parking Space. Recently painted and professionally cleaned.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
99 Pond Rd
99 Pond Road, Monmouth County, NJ
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Large Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Basement, Laundry Room No Pets Allowed (RLNE5572425)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Oak Knoll Drive
2300 Oak Knoll Drive, Ocean County, NJ
Beautiful and vibrant totally remodeled 4 bedroom 2 full bath Colonial Home! Featuring new vinyl siding, new roof, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances,new laminate flooring on 1st level, new carpet on 2nd level, 2 full updated bathrooms, gas
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
291 Plum Drive
291 Plum Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1833 sqft
Updated & completely move-in ready! Don't miss this opportunity to rent this exceptional end unit townhome in The Orchards community of Marlboro, NJ! Step right into this phenomenal home, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features stainless
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
45 Academy Street
45 Academy Street, Farmingdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1305 sqft
Here it is, the rental in Historical Farmingdale you have been waiting for. As you walk in you will feel right at home in this well kept 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
23 Homestead Lane
23 Homestead Lane, Roosevelt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2076 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom ranch with an open bright and airy floor plan. Featuring modern wood floors, stunning kitchen with Dekton stone counter-tops, glass tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
95 Broad Street
95 Broad Street, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
2292 S Tapestry Court
2292 Tapestry Court, Toms River, NJ
LOOKING FOR PRIVACY? look no more!! this 4 Bed home has so much to offer!! located at the end of a cul-de-sac- sac.
