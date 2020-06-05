3-11 MAPLE CRES

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet. This fabulous home is light & bright w/ a spacious open floor plan, gas fireplace and sliders to the deck featuring scenic water/Sanctuary views along with plenty of privacy. Master features large bedroom & Sanctuary views. Master bath with soaking tub and stall shower. Large 2nd bedroom with ample closet space, full bath and laundry in the hallway. Being rented fully furnished and equipped, just unpack your bags! Enjoy all that this private gated community has to offer, outdoor pool, hot tub, grills, fire pits, tennis/basketball courts and shuttle to ski lodge.