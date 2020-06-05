All apartments in Vernon Center
Find more places like 3-11 MAPLE CRES.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vernon Center, NJ
/
3-11 MAPLE CRES
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:20 AM

3-11 MAPLE CRES

3-11 Maple Crescent · (973) 890-0500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vernon Center
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ 07462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet. This fabulous home is light & bright w/ a spacious open floor plan, gas fireplace and sliders to the deck featuring scenic water/Sanctuary views along with plenty of privacy. Master features large bedroom & Sanctuary views. Master bath with soaking tub and stall shower. Large 2nd bedroom with ample closet space, full bath and laundry in the hallway. Being rented fully furnished and equipped, just unpack your bags! Enjoy all that this private gated community has to offer, outdoor pool, hot tub, grills, fire pits, tennis/basketball courts and shuttle to ski lodge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3-11 MAPLE CRES have any available units?
3-11 MAPLE CRES has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3-11 MAPLE CRES have?
Some of 3-11 MAPLE CRES's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3-11 MAPLE CRES currently offering any rent specials?
3-11 MAPLE CRES isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3-11 MAPLE CRES pet-friendly?
No, 3-11 MAPLE CRES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vernon Center.
Does 3-11 MAPLE CRES offer parking?
Yes, 3-11 MAPLE CRES does offer parking.
Does 3-11 MAPLE CRES have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3-11 MAPLE CRES offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3-11 MAPLE CRES have a pool?
Yes, 3-11 MAPLE CRES has a pool.
Does 3-11 MAPLE CRES have accessible units?
No, 3-11 MAPLE CRES does not have accessible units.
Does 3-11 MAPLE CRES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3-11 MAPLE CRES has units with dishwashers.
Does 3-11 MAPLE CRES have units with air conditioning?
No, 3-11 MAPLE CRES does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3-11 MAPLE CRES?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vernon Center 2 BedroomsVernon Center 3 Bedrooms
Vernon Center Apartments with BalconyVernon Center Apartments with Parking
Vernon Center Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ
Upper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJ
Ridgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJMechanicstown, NYRockaway, NJWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkDrew University
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity