Yearly Rental available in Ventnor! One bedroom on the first floor, and three bedrooms on the second floor. Tenant is responsible for cutting grass, Landlord will pay only water. All Electric in home. Landlord will consider cat or small dog, with additional pet deposit. Current tenants will be out in July, so showings can start around July 15th. One month's rent for security deposit. All applicants 18+ are subject to background and criminal check.