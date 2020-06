Amenities

Perfect rental for your summer vacation JUST 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This charming 2nd floor unit offers a great living space with an outdoor deck to enjoy those summer breezes. There are two nice sized bedrooms with a one full and one half bath and private washer and dryer. Outside shower. Seller will provide beach chairs, cart, tags and grill. $1,250.00 per week in June, $2,000.00 per week in July and August. Not Available July 14th through July 24th.