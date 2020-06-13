3 S Surrey Ave

Amenities

NO showings! Preview Pictures and book today! Availability is 7/3-7/30 $15k OR 8/3-8/28 $15k Or 7/3-8/28 $26500 Beautiful BRAND NEW Condo Available for Rent in Historical St. Leonard's Tract Area!! Just Over a Block to the Beach and the Bay! Everything You Need in Walking Distance, Such as Restaurants, Wawa, Ice Cream Parlor, Bike Shop, Yoga Studio, Tennis/Basketball Courts and Playgrounds! An entertaining, Yet Quiet Location! Open-concept condo with high ceilings is spacious and professionally decorated for your enjoyment! Gourmet kitchen with large island is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in with your family or close friends. Huge common area with sunroom/living room offers remote glimpses of the ocean and bay and is open to the dining area and kitchen. Plenty of seating for everyone to eat and relax together. Condo also features large soaking tub for two in master, washer and dryer for your convenience and modern design throughout. Outdoor Shower, Back Deck with Gas Grill and Outdoor Furniture! Beach Chairs, Umbrella, Beach Cart AND Toys All Provided For You! Baby and Toddler Items & Toys Available Upon Request! 1 parking spot in driveway. Fully equipt for your enjoyment.