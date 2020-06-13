All apartments in Ventnor City
Ventnor City, NJ
3 S Surrey Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM

3 S Surrey Ave

3 S Surrey Ave · (609) 399-5454
Location

3 S Surrey Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
yoga
NO showings! Preview Pictures and book today! Availability is 7/3-7/30 $15k OR 8/3-8/28 $15k Or 7/3-8/28 $26500 Beautiful BRAND NEW Condo Available for Rent in Historical St. Leonard's Tract Area!! Just Over a Block to the Beach and the Bay! Everything You Need in Walking Distance, Such as Restaurants, Wawa, Ice Cream Parlor, Bike Shop, Yoga Studio, Tennis/Basketball Courts and Playgrounds! An entertaining, Yet Quiet Location! Open-concept condo with high ceilings is spacious and professionally decorated for your enjoyment! Gourmet kitchen with large island is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in with your family or close friends. Huge common area with sunroom/living room offers remote glimpses of the ocean and bay and is open to the dining area and kitchen. Plenty of seating for everyone to eat and relax together. Condo also features large soaking tub for two in master, washer and dryer for your convenience and modern design throughout. Outdoor Shower, Back Deck with Gas Grill and Outdoor Furniture! Beach Chairs, Umbrella, Beach Cart AND Toys All Provided For You! Baby and Toddler Items & Toys Available Upon Request! 1 parking spot in driveway. Fully equipt for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 S Surrey Ave have any available units?
3 S Surrey Ave has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 S Surrey Ave have?
Some of 3 S Surrey Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 S Surrey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3 S Surrey Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 S Surrey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3 S Surrey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 3 S Surrey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3 S Surrey Ave does offer parking.
Does 3 S Surrey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 S Surrey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 S Surrey Ave have a pool?
No, 3 S Surrey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3 S Surrey Ave have accessible units?
No, 3 S Surrey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3 S Surrey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 S Surrey Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 S Surrey Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 S Surrey Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
