AVAILABLE from June 6th to Labor Day - Fully renovated first floor Duplex, It has all what you need, it is the perfect gateway, just relax and enjoy the summer. 2 BDRS/1BATH, stainless steel appliances, outside shower, and extra storage room in the back. This beautiful apartment accommodate 5 people and offers 5 beach tags, 5 beach chairs, 1 umbrella & small cooler. Great rental feedbacks. CALL LA for more information.