All apartments in Ventnor City
Find more places like 15 S Little Rock Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventnor City, NJ
/
15 S Little Rock Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

15 S Little Rock Ave

15 South Little Rock Avenue · (609) 501-3211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventnor City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RENOVATED SOUTH SIDE WINTER RENTAL - PRIME LOCATION near beach, boardwalk, shops and restaurants. Enjoy the fantastic ocean and bay breezes on the beautiful and spacious front porch. Home features 5 bedrooms and 2 baths with totally updated and gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel and granite, totally updated baths and upscale furnishings. Just bring your flip flops and beach attire and enjoy all the JERSEY SHORE has to offer. Also close to Atlantic City and all the great restaurants and shows. Available for 2020 - JUNE, JULY, AUGUST monthly, & OWNER OPEN TO SPLIT SEASON TOO! Call Today for Availability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 S Little Rock Ave have any available units?
15 S Little Rock Ave has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 S Little Rock Ave have?
Some of 15 S Little Rock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 S Little Rock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15 S Little Rock Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 S Little Rock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15 S Little Rock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 15 S Little Rock Ave offer parking?
No, 15 S Little Rock Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15 S Little Rock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 S Little Rock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 S Little Rock Ave have a pool?
No, 15 S Little Rock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15 S Little Rock Ave have accessible units?
No, 15 S Little Rock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15 S Little Rock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 S Little Rock Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 S Little Rock Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 S Little Rock Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 S Little Rock Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms
Ventnor City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentnor City Apartments with Gym
Ventnor City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAbsecon, NJ
Smithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity