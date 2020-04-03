15 S Little Rock Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RENOVATED SOUTH SIDE WINTER RENTAL - PRIME LOCATION near beach, boardwalk, shops and restaurants. Enjoy the fantastic ocean and bay breezes on the beautiful and spacious front porch. Home features 5 bedrooms and 2 baths with totally updated and gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel and granite, totally updated baths and upscale furnishings. Just bring your flip flops and beach attire and enjoy all the JERSEY SHORE has to offer. Also close to Atlantic City and all the great restaurants and shows. Available for 2020 - JUNE, JULY, AUGUST monthly, & OWNER OPEN TO SPLIT SEASON TOO! Call Today for Availability!