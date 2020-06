Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor. Utilities are additional. WINTER RENTAL Tenant is subject to NTN credit report with acceptable score.