105 S Derby Ave

Magnificent Beach block Mansion located in the prestigious St Leonard's Tract of Ventnor. Brace yourself for sheer elegance as you enter and enjoy the stunning black and white marble foyer which leads to dynamic circular staircase. The residence boasts a large formal living room and dining room. Superb open kitchen just perfect for entertaining with beautiful direct view of swimming pools and gardens. Fabulous Master suite with his and hers bath, walk in closet and breathtaking balcony with custom lounge chair set. Meticulously maintained landscaped grounds with brick terrance, private pool, out door kitchen, and bath house. Garage brick driveway.The location is absolutely amazing, short walk to the boardwalk, beach, tennis, pickle ball and basketball courts. Ventnor's best business districts and more! Rate reflects rental period for July and August combined; exclusion of Labor Day which is negotiable. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is also responsible for pool maintenance and house keeping on a scheduled basis determined by the landlord with established providers. No dogs or animals on premises without the written consent of Landlord. If accepted an additional pet provision will be agreed upon. Amount to be determined on a case by case basis. Landlord will have one room, not a bedroom, locked for the purposes of personal storage. Rental Insurance is required. This 5.5 Bedroom is the ultimate residence to provide privacy and build everlasting shore memories!!