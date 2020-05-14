All apartments in Ventnor City
105 S Derby Ave
105 S Derby Ave

105 South Derby Avenue · (609) 822-1836
105 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Magnificent Beach block Mansion located in the prestigious St Leonard's Tract of Ventnor. Brace yourself for sheer elegance as you enter and enjoy the stunning black and white marble foyer which leads to dynamic circular staircase. The residence boasts a large formal living room and dining room. Superb open kitchen just perfect for entertaining with beautiful direct view of swimming pools and gardens. Fabulous Master suite with his and hers bath, walk in closet and breathtaking balcony with custom lounge chair set. Meticulously maintained landscaped grounds with brick terrance, private pool, out door kitchen, and bath house. Garage brick driveway.The location is absolutely amazing, short walk to the boardwalk, beach, tennis, pickle ball and basketball courts. Ventnor's best business districts and more! Rate reflects rental period for July and August combined; exclusion of Labor Day which is negotiable. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is also responsible for pool maintenance and house keeping on a scheduled basis determined by the landlord with established providers. No dogs or animals on premises without the written consent of Landlord. If accepted an additional pet provision will be agreed upon. Amount to be determined on a case by case basis. Landlord will have one room, not a bedroom, locked for the purposes of personal storage. Rental Insurance is required. This 5.5 Bedroom is the ultimate residence to provide privacy and build everlasting shore memories!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 105 S Derby Ave have any available units?
105 S Derby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventnor City, NJ.
What amenities does 105 S Derby Ave have?
Some of 105 S Derby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 S Derby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Derby Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Derby Ave pet-friendly?
No, 105 S Derby Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 105 S Derby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 105 S Derby Ave does offer parking.
Does 105 S Derby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 S Derby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Derby Ave have a pool?
Yes, 105 S Derby Ave has a pool.
Does 105 S Derby Ave have accessible units?
No, 105 S Derby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Derby Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 S Derby Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 S Derby Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 S Derby Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
