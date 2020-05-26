104 S Oakland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

OCEANFRONT SUMMER 2019 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more. 5 bedrooms to include the following: king bed in master, 2 queens, sofa bed, trundle bed and 2 twins. Patio furniture. Storage for bikes & beach chairs. Cable and internet hookup. 2 car parking, garage for storage. JUST STEPS TO BEACH AND BOARDWALK!! DATES AVAILABLE: AUG 1st-8th and AUG 24th-LABOR DAY!