Ventnor City, NJ
104 S Oakland Ave
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:23 PM

104 S Oakland Ave

104 South Oakland Avenue · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 South Oakland Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
OCEANFRONT SUMMER 2019 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more. 5 bedrooms to include the following: king bed in master, 2 queens, sofa bed, trundle bed and 2 twins. Patio furniture. Storage for bikes & beach chairs. Cable and internet hookup. 2 car parking, garage for storage. JUST STEPS TO BEACH AND BOARDWALK!! DATES AVAILABLE: AUG 1st-8th and AUG 24th-LABOR DAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 S Oakland Ave have any available units?
104 S Oakland Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 S Oakland Ave have?
Some of 104 S Oakland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 S Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
104 S Oakland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 S Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 104 S Oakland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 104 S Oakland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 104 S Oakland Ave does offer parking.
Does 104 S Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 S Oakland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 S Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 104 S Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 104 S Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 104 S Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 104 S Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 S Oakland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 S Oakland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 S Oakland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
