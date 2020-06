Amenities

Unique beach block yearly rental opportunity! Spacious, bright and light second floor (walk up) apartment, with 2 spacious bedrooms both with it's own full bathrooms, big closet spaces, spacious living room and big windows! Fantastic location at the beach block of North Beach Area of Ventnor. Close to transportation, boardwalk, dining and shopping! HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED, CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. No pets allowed.