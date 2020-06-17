All apartments in Upper Saddle River
Find more places like 7 PHARIS PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Saddle River, NJ
/
7 PHARIS PL
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7 PHARIS PL

7 Pharis Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7 Pharis Place, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458
Upper Saddle River

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great home w/ open floor plan. Features a 2 story great room, brick fireplace. The Kitchen is very large with a dinette area and fireplace. You will enjoy staying in this custom designed HOME! A stately Colonial in a Blue Ribbon School System. Prime section of town. Extraordinary large Bright two-story family room with an brick fireplace and surround sound. Extra large eat-in kitchen w/ brick fireplace, looking out to a Koi Pond and beautiful flat yard professionally landscaped. Feel like you are part of outdoors in your All Season Solarium. Boasting a five bedroom three full bath, three car garage walkout lower level. Master bedroom suite on the main floor. Beyond the Ordinary!! Interview, credit check, first $200 of each repair, tenant insurance. Available Furnished for $7,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 PHARIS PL have any available units?
7 PHARIS PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Saddle River, NJ.
What amenities does 7 PHARIS PL have?
Some of 7 PHARIS PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 PHARIS PL currently offering any rent specials?
7 PHARIS PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 PHARIS PL pet-friendly?
No, 7 PHARIS PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Saddle River.
Does 7 PHARIS PL offer parking?
Yes, 7 PHARIS PL does offer parking.
Does 7 PHARIS PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 PHARIS PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 PHARIS PL have a pool?
No, 7 PHARIS PL does not have a pool.
Does 7 PHARIS PL have accessible units?
No, 7 PHARIS PL does not have accessible units.
Does 7 PHARIS PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 PHARIS PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 PHARIS PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 PHARIS PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYNewark, NJYonkers, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Lodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJAirmont, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJSuffern, NYPearl River, NYWaldwick, NJNanuet, NY
Ridgewood, NJFranklin Lakes, NJHawthorne, NJSloatsburg, NYPomona, NYPaterson, NJRiver Edge, NJBergenfield, NJElmwood Park, NJWest Haverstraw, NYMaywood, NJNyack, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County CollegeRutgers University-Newark
Metropolitan College of New York