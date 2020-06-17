7 PHARIS PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A great home w/ open floor plan. Features a 2 story great room, brick fireplace. The Kitchen is very large with a dinette area and fireplace. You will enjoy staying in this custom designed HOME! A stately Colonial in a Blue Ribbon School System. Prime section of town. Extraordinary large Bright two-story family room with an brick fireplace and surround sound. Extra large eat-in kitchen w/ brick fireplace, looking out to a Koi Pond and beautiful flat yard professionally landscaped. Feel like you are part of outdoors in your All Season Solarium. Boasting a five bedroom three full bath, three car garage walkout lower level. Master bedroom suite on the main floor. Beyond the Ordinary!! Interview, credit check, first $200 of each repair, tenant insurance. Available Furnished for $7,000 per month.