261 West Saddle River Road

261 West Saddle River Road · (201) 391-2500 ext. 511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

261 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Great opportunity to rent this totally renovated home! Charming ranch style home featuring a spacious family room with cathedral ceiling, skylights and wood burning fireplace, sunny den, dining room, new kitchen w/granite counters and stainless appliances, large master bedroom with hardwood floors & glass doors leading to the patio, additional bedroom, new powder room and laundry complete the first floor. Upper level consists of a nicely sized bedroom, loft, full bathroom and storage. Owner maintains grounds, tenant is responsible for snow removal and all utilities. No pets, no smoking, credit check and interview.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 261 West Saddle River Road have any available units?
261 West Saddle River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Saddle River, NJ.
What amenities does 261 West Saddle River Road have?
Some of 261 West Saddle River Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 West Saddle River Road currently offering any rent specials?
261 West Saddle River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 West Saddle River Road pet-friendly?
No, 261 West Saddle River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Saddle River.
Does 261 West Saddle River Road offer parking?
No, 261 West Saddle River Road does not offer parking.
Does 261 West Saddle River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 West Saddle River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 West Saddle River Road have a pool?
No, 261 West Saddle River Road does not have a pool.
Does 261 West Saddle River Road have accessible units?
No, 261 West Saddle River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 261 West Saddle River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 West Saddle River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 West Saddle River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 West Saddle River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
