261 West Saddle River Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Great opportunity to rent this totally renovated home! Charming ranch style home featuring a spacious family room with cathedral ceiling, skylights and wood burning fireplace, sunny den, dining room, new kitchen w/granite counters and stainless appliances, large master bedroom with hardwood floors & glass doors leading to the patio, additional bedroom, new powder room and laundry complete the first floor. Upper level consists of a nicely sized bedroom, loft, full bathroom and storage. Owner maintains grounds, tenant is responsible for snow removal and all utilities. No pets, no smoking, credit check and interview.