Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Riverview Terrace

72 Rivervale Ct · (973) 601-5627
Rent Special
Pay $1 App Fee and your security deposit and pay only $500 for your first month's rent. Must move in by 5/15!

Location

72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ 07076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 613 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverview Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
garage
bike storage
online portal
smoke-free community
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
The apartment community boasts ample parking, on-site laundry, 24 hour emergency maintenance service and on-site management. Each apartment has a balcony where you can sit and enjoy in addition to wall to wall carpeting and deep closets.

If you'd like to view these apartments, please go to leasing office set at 107A Riverview Court, Scotch Plains NJ 07076 or email property for further information.

Please contact us today, we look forward to taking you on your personal tour of our community and introducing you to your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 or 1.5 month's rent security
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverview Terrace have any available units?
Riverview Terrace has 3 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverview Terrace have?
Some of Riverview Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Riverview Terrace is offering the following rent specials: Pay $1 App Fee and your security deposit and pay only $500 for your first month's rent. Must move in by 5/15!
Is Riverview Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverview Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Riverview Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Riverview Terrace offers parking.
Does Riverview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverview Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverview Terrace have a pool?
No, Riverview Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Riverview Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Riverview Terrace has accessible units.
Does Riverview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverview Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverview Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverview Terrace has units with air conditioning.
