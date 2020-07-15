Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed accessible garage bike storage online portal smoke-free community

The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.

The apartment community boasts ample parking, on-site laundry, 24 hour emergency maintenance service and on-site management. Each apartment has a balcony where you can sit and enjoy in addition to wall to wall carpeting and deep closets.



If you'd like to view these apartments, please go to leasing office set at 107A Riverview Court, Scotch Plains NJ 07076 or email property for further information.



Please contact us today, we look forward to taking you on your personal tour of our community and introducing you to your new home.