Amenities
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Even though the Township of Scotch Plains has a population of 22,000, it has always been able to retain its small town image, while the Township has been moving forward in providing diversified services and activities to meet the needs of its residents.
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments also sits in close proximity to the surrounding the Borough of Fanwood where there is a Train Station sending commuters and pleasure seekers to New York City, in addition to offering easy accessibility to major State Highways, including the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike, Routes 22, 78 and 287.
Bayberry Gardens offers on site maintenance service, 24 hour emergency maintenance service, and there is on-site laundry in order to contribute to the convenience of easy living. Please call us today to schedule a personal tour of your next home.