Bayberry Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Bayberry Gardens Apartments

107 Rivervale Ct · (973) 833-5737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ 07076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 061B · Avail. Aug 24

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 060B · Avail. Oct 1

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayberry Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
online portal
smoke-free community
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Even though the Township of Scotch Plains has a population of 22,000, it has always been able to retain its small town image, while the Township has been moving forward in providing diversified services and activities to meet the needs of its residents.

The Bayberry Gardens Apartments also sits in close proximity to the surrounding the Borough of Fanwood where there is a Train Station sending commuters and pleasure seekers to New York City, in addition to offering easy accessibility to major State Highways, including the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike, Routes 22, 78 and 287.

Bayberry Gardens offers on site maintenance service, 24 hour emergency maintenance service, and there is on-site laundry in order to contribute to the convenience of easy living. Please call us today to schedule a personal tour of your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 or 1.5 month's rent security
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayberry Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Bayberry Gardens Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bayberry Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Bayberry Gardens Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayberry Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bayberry Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayberry Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayberry Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bayberry Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bayberry Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Bayberry Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayberry Gardens Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayberry Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Bayberry Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Bayberry Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bayberry Gardens Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bayberry Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayberry Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bayberry Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bayberry Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
