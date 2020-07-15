17-19 N Union Ave Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool 24hr maintenance media room tennis court accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

The Apartments at 17-19 North Union Avenue are located in the heart of vibrant, downtown Cranford. Consisting of studio apartments and one bedroom apartments, some with terraces, this building is a small mid-rise with two stores at the street level. For your convenience, there is an intercom system in the building and heat is included in your rent.



The town of Cranford is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include elementary, middle and high school levels. There are parks in town which feature pools, tennis courts, jogging paths, playgrounds, baseball and football fields and picnic grounds. Public transportation is abundant, as bus stops and the Cranford train station are just one block away. The Apartments at 17-19 North Union Avenue are also conveniently located near many fine stores, restaurants, theaters and the Garden State Parkway.