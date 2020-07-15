All apartments in Union County
Union County, NJ
17-19 N Union Ave Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

17-19 N Union Ave Apartments

17 North Union Avenue · (833) 265-6198
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17 North Union Avenue, Union County, NJ 07016

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 17-19 N Union Ave Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
tennis court
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
The Apartments at 17-19 North Union Avenue are located in the heart of vibrant, downtown Cranford. Consisting of studio apartments and one bedroom apartments, some with terraces, this building is a small mid-rise with two stores at the street level. For your convenience, there is an intercom system in the building and heat is included in your rent.

The town of Cranford is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include elementary, middle and high school levels. There are parks in town which feature pools, tennis courts, jogging paths, playgrounds, baseball and football fields and picnic grounds. Public transportation is abundant, as bus stops and the Cranford train station are just one block away. The Apartments at 17-19 North Union Avenue are also conveniently located near many fine stores, restaurants, theaters and the Garden State Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit: 40lbs; No aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Domestic indoor only

