/
/
/
apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:13 PM
29 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Union City, NJ
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
409 PALISADE AVE
409 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 409 PALISADE AVE in Union City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Union City
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 80
188 South St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314096 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
1 of 1
Last updated March 16 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
249 CENTRAL AVE
249 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nice apt in nice Jersey City Hts location, near shopping, banks. NY trans, recreational park, and much more. tenants pay their own gas, electric bill
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5110 Bergenline Ave 10
5110 Bergenline Avenue, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/07/20 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 317432 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
Results within 5 miles of Union City
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
144 BEACON AVE
144 Beacon Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET***Urban Oasis with Private Entrance. This picturesque studio has been recently renovated, offers a landscaped private yard and is extremely private.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
64 Newkirk St 31
64 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 294787 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Heat and hot water included *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Tons of
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
2680 john f kennedy bvld 11
2680 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2680 Kennedy - Property Id: 305321 Junior Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Prime area of Jersey City. Close to public transportation. Please apply online and perform a screening report to move forward with a Showing of the Unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Bergen - Lafayette
721 GRAND ST
721 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Gorgeous one bedroom at a great price in perfect Jersey City location! Close proximity to downtown JC and less than 10 min commute to Light Rail...
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
165 HOPKINS AVE
165 Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,175
250 sqft
NO FEE! Brand new! Gut Renovated Studio, only 6 Blocks to Journal Square PATH trains and Buses.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
114 SUMMIT AVE
114 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$875
A rare availability! This top floor studio apartment is in a charming Victorian house in the Bergen Hill neighborhood of Jersey City.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
150 E 94TH ST.
150 East 94th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$975
Great opportunity. One office available in a suite of therapists with joint waiting room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
64 Newkirk St 10
64 Newkirk St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,194
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 294664 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Heat and hot water included *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Tons of
Results within 10 miles of Union City
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
759 Highland Ave H8
759 Highland Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
418 Avenue C Store
418 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,200
800 sqft
418 Avenue C Commercial - Property Id: 285070 Available ASAP Store Front Available in Bayonne Nj Great potential for all Businesses. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Great Location Close to public transportation.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Little Ferry
406-444 LIBERTY ST 5
406-444 Liberty Street, Little Ferry, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
LENOX LIBERTY LLC - Property Id: 291988 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291988 Property Id 291988 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825396)
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-59 26th St
24-59 26th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
Partially furnished/ unfurnished Room- Spacious Bedrm. 2 other rooms Shared Kitchen & bathrm. All Utilities Included, No Smoking or Pets. Close to major transportation. Available for immediate move in,
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Bensonhurst
1521 70 Street
1521 70th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$850
300 sqft
Newly renovated office space New Utrecht Ave 70th Street traffic area at Ground store. Approximately 300 sqft.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Greenville
168 GARFIELD AVE
168 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom available for rent on 1st floor. Across from school. Close to transportation.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Upper Roseville
479 Roseville Avenue
479 Roseville Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Newark. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Bensonhurst
7322 15 Avenue
7322 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,200
200 sqft
New condition 200 sqft ground floor office on 15 AVE, between 72 St and 73 St Brooklyn. Option to rent basement for storage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
387 AVENUE C
387 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor one bedroom with heat & hot water included. Close to transportation and shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent
Similar Pages
Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Accessible ApartmentsUnion City Apartments under $1,400
Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ