Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage 24hr gym

Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience. Just a pleasant stroll to the Hamilton train station for fast rail service to Philadelphia, New York, Princeton and Trenton, these magnificent residences are designed to complement your lifestyle, featuring private master bedroom and bath suites, upscale appliances, granite countertops and so much more!