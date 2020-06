Amenities

(732) 213-3856 - Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! - Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! Spacious Living Room and Spacious Master Bed Room! Great Layout! Overlooking Courtyard! Lots of Natural Light! Near Restaurants and Park! Close to State and County Courts and Government Offices! Few steps from Public Transportation! Close to Train Station, and Access to Rt. 1 and Rt. 29.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88080

Property Id 88080



No Pets Allowed



